Pakistan eyes joint vaccine, pharma production with China amid looming funding crunch

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Tuesday it is seeking Chinese support to expand domestic pharmaceutical and vaccine production as officials warn that heavy reliance on imported medicines and foreign-funded immunization programs could sharply increase health-care costs and expose it to global supply disruptions in coming years.

Pakistan currently imports almost all of its finished vaccines, according to data from the World Health Organization and UNICEF. It also imports 80–90 percent of the raw materials used by its pharmaceutical industry.

Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said last week Pakistan must achieve self-sufficiency in vaccine production by 2030 or face paying an estimated $1.2 billion annually for imports once international donor support ends.

Pakistan currently finances 49 percent of its vaccine costs itself while the remaining 51 percent is covered by global donors. Officials say much of that assistance is expected to phase out by 2030, potentially tripling Pakistan’s annual vaccine expenditure from around $400 million.

Against that backdrop, Kamal discussed pharmaceutical cooperation and joint vaccine production with his Chinese counterpart during a meeting on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, according to a statement issued by Pakistan’s health ministry on Tuesday.

“Immediate measures for local production of pharmaceutical raw materials and APIs are indispensable,” Kamal said, referring to active pharmaceutical ingredients, the key raw compounds used in the production of medicines.

Kamal said Pakistan currently imported “80 to 90 percent” of pharmaceutical raw materials and discussed the importance of developing naphtha crackers and industrial infrastructure needed to support local manufacturing.

The minister also proposed joint vaccine production with China and said Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) was expected to achieve World Health Organization Level 3 maturity status by early 2027.

He said the benchmark would allow Pakistan’s pharmaceutical market to expand into “100 more countries.”

WHO Level 3 maturity status is considered a major international regulatory benchmark that could help Pakistani pharmaceutical companies increase exports and improve international confidence in locally manufactured medicines and vaccines.

Pakistan has accelerated efforts in recent months to develop local vaccine manufacturing capacity. Earlier this year, the federal cabinet approved the country’s first National Vaccine Policy, while Pakistani officials also held discussions with a visiting Saudi delegation over potential cooperation in vaccine production.

According to the statement, China’s health minister said Beijing was interested in expanding cooperation with Pakistan in the health sector and supporting efforts to strengthen the country’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity.

“China is deeply interested in further expanding cooperation with Pakistan in the health sector,” the Chinese minister said.

The two sides agreed to institutionalize cooperation ahead of Kamal’s planned visit to China in October 2026, with Pakistani health ministry and DRAP officials designated as focal persons for follow-up coordination.

China also announced additional scholarships for Pakistani students and invited Kamal to attend a global conference on traditional medicine scheduled to be held later this year.