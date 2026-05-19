Environment Ministry advises proper Udhiyah health checks

RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has emphasized the importance of following health and veterinary guidelines when selecting Udhiyah to ensure meat quality and safety, prevent disease, and safeguard public health during the Hajj season.

The ministry said choosing a healthy Udhiyah is essential to ensuring meat safety and quality and confirming it is disease-free.

It urged consumers to check key health indicators before purchase, including a clean nose with no discharge, normal breathing without coughing and the absence of abscesses or skin infections. The ministry also stressed the animal should appear active and healthy, with no signs of lethargy or weakness.

The ministry added that following the guidelines during Hajj helps raise health awareness among pilgrims, improve public health and promote safe handling of sacrificial animals.