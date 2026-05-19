Islamic Ministry shows innovations at Doha book fair

DOHA: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs attracted significant visitor attention during its participation in the Saudi Arabia pavilion at the Doha International Book Fair.

The 35th fair runs until May 23, featuring more than 515 publishers and entities from 36 countries.

Visitors explored the ministry’s educational and technological offerings, highlighting the Kingdom’s efforts in serving Islam and Muslims.

Using virtual reality, visitors experienced immersive simulations of the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque and the holy sites.

The experience also provided a simplified visual guide to Hajj and Umrah rituals in an engaging format for all age groups.

The ministry showcased modern digital tools and applications offering multilingual awareness and educational content.

It also displayed editions of the Holy Qur’an from the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, along with books and dawah publications.