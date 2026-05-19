Pakistan police fear attempts to ‘harm’ alleged cocaine queenpin as probe widens

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Sindh police chief Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday said investigators feared attempts could be made to harm a suspected woman drug trafficker popularly known as “Pinky,” as authorities widened a probe into an alleged cocaine trafficking network involving financial transactions and online drug sales.

The suspect, also known as “Anmol,” was arrested in Karachi last week in a narcotics case and faces multiple other charges also. Her case has drawn intense public attention in Pakistan because of allegations the suspected trafficker operated a sophisticated cocaine network with possible protection from influential figures, including police officials. Social media speculation around alleged links to wealthy clients, law enforcement personnel and financial transactions has fueled scrutiny of the investigation, while authorities themselves have acknowledged fears that attempts could be made to obstruct the case.

Pakistan has faced growing concerns in recent years over the rising availability and use of narcotics, particularly among urban youth, with authorities reporting increased circulation of substances including cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, hashish and psychedelic drugs.

Addressing a televised press conference in Karachi, Odho said investigators believed the case could expose a wider network of suppliers, users and facilitators.

“One concern is that someone may harm her so that the matter does not progress further,” Odho said.

“Given the nature of her business, there is a possibility that many names will emerge,” he added.

Earlier local media reports claimed the suspect’s phone contained names and phone numbers of police officials and actors, though authorities have not publicly confirmed the claims.

Last week, Karachi police chief Azad Khan said a high-level joint investigation team comprising police and intelligence officials had been formed after authorities reviewed the suspect’s phone records, financial transactions and alleged links across multiple cities.

Odho said narcotics trafficking had increasingly shifted online and alleged the suspect had used cyberspace to sell drugs.

“Since we entered the cyber age, many of our crimes have moved into cyberspace,” he said.

“In the same way, narcotics trafficking has also shifted to cyberspace.”

The Sindh police chief said authorities were now focusing not only on users but also on bulk purchasers and suppliers linked to the alleged network.

“Those who purchase in bulk are more dangerous,” he said.

“They are effectively working as suppliers ... And they also have a role in corrupting society.”

Odho also indicated investigators were tracing financial transactions linked to the case and expected additional accounts to emerge.

“As you mentioned one bank account through which nearly Rs30 million ($107,000) moved, the scale of this is becoming very large,” he said.

“This is not just one account, more such accounts will be found. That is both our concern and our expectation.”

He said the Federal Investigation Agency, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and other federal agencies had joined the investigation.