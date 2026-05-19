Russia plans to return staff to Iranian Bushehr nuclear plant in coming weeks, RIA reports

MOSCOW: Russian state nuclear corporation ​Rosatom is confident that it will be able to return its ‌staff to ‌the ​Bushehr ‌nuclear ⁠power ​plant in ⁠Iran in the coming weeks, the RIA state news ⁠agency reported.

Rosatom, ‌which ‌is ​building ‌two new ‌units at the Bushehr site, pulled out hundreds ‌of staff after the United ⁠States ⁠and Israel launched a war against Iran in the end of February.