MOSCOW: Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is confident that it will be able to return its staff to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran in the coming weeks, the RIA state news agency reported.
Rosatom, which is building two new units at the Bushehr site, pulled out hundreds of staff after the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran in the end of February.
Russia plans to return staff to Iranian Bushehr nuclear plant in coming weeks, RIA reports
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Updated 19 May 2026 15:26
Russia plans to return staff to Iranian Bushehr nuclear plant in coming weeks, RIA reports
- Rosatom pulled out hundreds of staff after the US and Israel launched a war against Iran
MOSCOW: Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is confident that it will be able to return its staff to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran in the coming weeks, the RIA state news agency reported.