Pakistan says military operation against Afghanistan-based ‘terrorist’ proxies ongoing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan is continuing its military operations against Afghanistan-based “terrorist” proxies with full resolve to defend its citizens against further attacks, as tensions between Islamabad and Kabul persist.

Pakistan launched an air-and-ground offensive in Afghanistan in February that it named “Operation Ghazab lil Haq” or “Wrath for Truth.” The military operation was launched after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani forces in retaliation for what they said were earlier Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan.

Pakistan claims the military operation has targeted militant hideouts in Afghanistan and killed hundreds of Afghan Taliban members. Kabul denies it harbors militants who carry out attacks against Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of bombing civilian sites such as hospitals and universities, which Pakistan denies.

“The prime minister stated that Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq is continuing with full resolve to defend lives and property of innocent citizens against Afghan Taliban-based terrorist proxies and to inflict punishment on terrorist hideouts and support infrastructures,” Sharif’s office said.

The Pakistani prime minister was speaking at the military-run Command and Staff College in Quetta. He arrived in the provincial capital for a day-long visit to meet the provincial leadership and other officials to discuss security matters, state media reported.

Sharif spoke about Pakistan’s May 2025 military conflict with India, highlighting Islamabad’s “responsible conduct and escalation control” against New Delhi.

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity against any misadventure at all costs,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in its statement.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine, the PMO said.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan resumed earlier this month when Islamabad issued a demarche to Afghan chargé d’affaires after a deadly suicide attack on a police checkpost in the country’s northwest province killed 15 cops.

Pakistan has accused Afghanistan’s government of facilitating attacks against its law enforcers and citizens. Kabul denies the allegations.

