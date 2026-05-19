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Pakistan says 22 militants killed during counterterror operation in northwest

In this file photo, taken on July 18, 2023, Pakistani security personnel stand guard in Hayatabad area of Peshawar. (AFP/File)
In this file photo, taken on July 18, 2023, Pakistani security personnel stand guard in Hayatabad area of Peshawar. (AFP/File)
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Updated 19 May 2026 18:20
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Pakistan says 22 militants killed during counterterror operation in northwest

Pakistan says 22 militants killed during counterterror operation in northwest
  • Weapons, ammunition recovered from “Indian-sponsored” militants in North Waziristan district, says military 
  • Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of facilitating militant attacks in Pakistan, charges Kabul frequently denies 
Updated 19 May 2026 18:20
Arab News Pakistan
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ISLAMABAD: Twenty-two Pakistani Taliban militants were killed during a sanitization operation in a northwestern district during the last 24 hours, the Pakistani military said on Tuesday, as militant violence rises in districts bordering Afghanistan. 

Districts near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan have seen a surge in militant violence in recent years, with security forces and police frequently targeted in attacks claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban militants. 

The latest intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in North Waziristan’s Shewa area from May 17 onwards, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a statement. 

“During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and after intense exchange of fire, twenty-two khwarij, belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij have sent to hell in last twenty-four hours,” the ISPR said in a statement. 

Pakistan’s government and military use the term “Fitna Al-Khwarij” for TTP militants.

“Evidence further confirms that khwarij coerced and intimidated the local population, forcing their compliance to obtain safe passage using them as human shield,” the ISPR added.

The statement said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the “Indian-sponsored” militants, who remained actively involved in numerous “terrorist activities” in the area.

A sanitization operation is underway and the area has been effectively cordoned off by security forces, the military’s media wing added. 

Islamabad blames India for funding militant groups that carry out attacks inside Pakistan and Afghanistan for providing safe havens to these outfits, allegations that both New Delhi and Kabul deny.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have also been locked in conflict for months over a surge in militancy in Pakistani districts bordering Afghanistan.

Last week, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned of an “open war” with Afghanistan if Kabul did not stop militants from launching attacks on Pakistani territory.
 

Topics: Pakistan Militants Pakistan Army Pakistani military

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