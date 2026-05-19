You are here

  • Home
  • Millions more Afghans to return from Pakistan, Iran in 2026— report 

Millions more Afghans to return from Pakistan, Iran in 2026— report 

An Afghan man rests in a mosquito net tent beside a loaded truck as he prepares to return home, after Pakistan started to deport documented Afghan refugees, outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) repatriation centre in Nowshera, Pakistan August 27,2025. (AFP/File)
An Afghan man rests in a mosquito net tent beside a loaded truck as he prepares to return home, after Pakistan started to deport documented Afghan refugees, outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) repatriation centre in Nowshera, Pakistan August 27,2025. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jmmqp

Updated 19 May 2026 19:07
AFP
Follow

Millions more Afghans to return from Pakistan, Iran in 2026— report 

Millions more Afghans to return from Pakistan, Iran in 2026— report 
  • UN report says nearly 3 million Afghans expected to return to their country by end of this year
  • Since September 2023, 5.9 million Afghans have returned from neighboring Iran and Pakistan
Updated 19 May 2026 19:07
AFP
Follow

KABUL: The United Nations said in a report on Tuesday that they are expecting almost three million Afghans to return to the country by the end of the year, more than half of whom will be women and children.

Since September 2023, 5.9 million Afghans have returned, mainly from neighboring Iran and Pakistan, accounting for around 10 to 12 percent of the population.

About 600,000 Afghans returned in the first four months of 2026 from Iran and Pakistan, the UN report said, adding there were “1.7 million estimated returns from Iran and 1.1 million from Pakistan in the coming eight-month period.”

Most of the Afghan returnees are skilled laborers who were born and raised in the neighboring countries or have been away from their communities for years.

“They either have weak or no ties to their communities of origin,” said Tajudeen Oyewale, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan.

Oyewale added that “over half of those returning are women and children” who are the most vulnerable in the country.

The UN and NGOs are calling for $100.7 million for immediate border response for lifesaving assistance at key official crossing points with Iran and Pakistan.

“This figure only covers 40 percent of the most vulnerable returnees, even though 70 percent meet our vulnerability criteria,” said Thamindri De Silva, Country Director of World Vision International.

However, according to the report, the reintegration response for the returnees requires $428.5 million.

Another report issued this week warned that humanitarian assistance had declined “from $1.62 billion in 2024 to $0.91 billion in 2025 — a 43.82 percent reduction.”

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan-Afghanistan tensioins Afghans in Pakistan Iran

Latest updates

New monologue series in Riyadh’s creative hub blends music, storytelling

Nicole Garbellini delivering the monologue “What the Mirror Doesn't Show,” written by her and directed by Ogilvie. (Arslan Khan)

Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi: Chinese state media

Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi: Chinese state media

Mango founder’s son arrested in Spain over father’s death

Mango founder’s son arrested in Spain over father’s death

Philippine Senate probes security after shots fired last week

Philippine Senate probes security after shots fired last week

Jordanian hospitals treat sick children evacuated from Gaza

Jordanian hospitals treat sick children evacuated from Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.