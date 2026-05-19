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Saudi Arabia drawn in group A for Gulf Cup 2026

Saudi Arabia drawn in group A for Gulf Cup 2026
Saudi Arabia have been drawn in a tough Group A for the preliminary round of the 27th Gulf Cup, scheduled to be held later this year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
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Updated 19 May 2026 20:00
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Saudi Arabia drawn in group A for Gulf Cup 2026

Saudi Arabia drawn in group A for Gulf Cup 2026
  • Saudi Arabia are joined in Group A by Iraq, Oman, and Kuwait
  • Group B consists of defending champions Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, and Yemen
Updated 19 May 2026 20:00
SALEH FAREED
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JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia have been drawn in a tough Group A for the preliminary round of the 27th Gulf Cup, scheduled to be held later this year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The official draw ceremony for the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup “Khaleeji 27” took place on Tuesday at the Culture Square, ahead of the tournament hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Sept. 23 to Oct. 6, 2026.

Saudi Arabia are joined in Group A by Iraq, Oman, and Kuwait, while Group B consists of defending champions Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, and Yemen.

The opening match of the tournament in Jeddah will bring together the Saudi national team and its Kuwaiti counterpart at Al-Inma Stadium on Sept. 23.

Matches will be played across two venues in Jeddah: King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium.

Topics: 27th Gulf Cup Saudi Arabia

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