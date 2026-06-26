Technical malfunction sends missile alert in error in Dubai

DUBAI: Authorities in the UAE on Friday sounded an incoming missile alert for Dubai, before a second alert told the public to disregard the first.

A few minutes later, authorities sounded an all clear, without elaborating. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the initial warning just after 5:15 p.m. local.

Iran is suspected of launching a drone attack against a tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday as Tehran increasingly challenges the region and the US over its control of the Strait of Hormuz, even with the current interim deal in the Iran war.

Later on Friday, the Supreme Council for National Security said the error was due to a “sudden technical malfunction in the early warning system,” which had been “addressed and handled by the authorities.”

Technical Malfunction in the Early Warning System Handled, with Appreciation to Community Cooperation and Understanding. pic.twitter.com/79PWvG9DCU — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 26, 2026

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the issue was swiftly resolved and apologized for the error. They thanked the public for relying on official channels for accurate information, urged them to continue to do so and avoid sharing unverified reports.

* With AP