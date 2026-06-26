You are here

  • Home
  • Technical malfunction sends missile alert in error in Dubai
War in Iran
War in Iran

Technical malfunction sends missile alert in error in Dubai

Update Technical malfunction sends missile alert in error in Dubai
Short Url

https://arab.news/4g6du

Updated 26 June 2026 18:42
Arab News
Follow

Technical malfunction sends missile alert in error in Dubai

Technical malfunction sends missile alert in error in Dubai
Updated 26 June 2026 18:42
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Authorities in the UAE on Friday sounded an incoming missile alert for Dubai, before a second alert told the public to disregard the first.

A few minutes later, authorities sounded an all clear, without elaborating. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the initial warning just after 5:15 p.m. local.

Iran is suspected of launching a drone attack against a tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday as Tehran increasingly challenges the region and the US over its control of the Strait of Hormuz, even with the current interim deal in the Iran war.

Later on Friday, the Supreme Council for National Security said the error was due to a “sudden technical malfunction in the early warning system,” which had been “addressed and handled by the authorities.” 

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the issue was swiftly resolved and apologized for the error. They thanked the public for relying on official channels for accurate information, urged them to continue to do so and avoid sharing unverified reports.

* With AP

Topics: War in Iran

Related

Update Lebanon reports 3 killed in strike drone strike on south video
Middle East

Lebanon reports 3 killed in strike drone strike on south

Israel military says intercepted projectiles from Lebanon
Middle East

Israel military says intercepted projectiles from Lebanon

Latest updates

Saudi users more selective on social media as digital maturity rises: Deloitte

Saudi users more selective on social media as digital maturity rises: Deloitte

NGOs demand international action to avert ‘atrocities’ in Sudan’s Obeid

NGOs demand international action to avert ‘atrocities’ in Sudan’s Obeid

Iranian national sought by US on hacking charges arrested in Montenegro

Iranian national sought by US on hacking charges arrested in Montenegro

British endurance explorer completes historic 2,000 km desert expedition across Saudi Arabia

British endurance explorer completes historic 2,000 km desert expedition across Saudi Arabia

UAE foreign minister tells Iran: Shipping must pass freely through Hormuz

UAE foreign minister tells Iran: Shipping must pass freely through Hormuz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.