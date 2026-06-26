Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says

NEW YORK: Paris St. Germain defender and Morocco international Achraf Hakimi will appeal to France’s highest court after a ruling confirming that he should stand trial ‌on a ‌rape charge, ‌his ⁠lawyer Fanny Colin ⁠told Reuters on Friday.

Hakimi’s referral for trial was confirmed by the Versailles Court of Appeal ⁠on June 19 ‌after ‌it upheld an investigating ‌magistrate’s order sending ‌the 27-year-old before a criminal court over the alleged rape of a ‌woman in 2023.

Hakimi has denied the ⁠allegation ⁠since the start of the proceedings.

The Morocco captain is with his national team at the World Cup in the United States. No trial date has been set.