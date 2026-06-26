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Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says

Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says
Morocco’s defender Achraf Hakimi, whose referral to trial for rape was confirmed by the courts on Jun. 19, 2026 is lodging an appeal with the Court of Cassation. (AFP)
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Updated 26 June 2026 20:58
Reuters
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Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says

Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says
  • Hakimi’s referral for trial was confirmed by the Versailles Court of Appeal ⁠on June 19
  • He has denied the ⁠allegation
Updated 26 June 2026 20:58
Reuters
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NEW YORK: Paris St. Germain defender and Morocco international Achraf Hakimi will appeal to France’s highest court after a ruling confirming that he should stand trial ‌on a ‌rape charge, ‌his ⁠lawyer Fanny Colin ⁠told Reuters on Friday.
Hakimi’s referral for trial was confirmed by the Versailles Court of Appeal ⁠on June 19 ‌after ‌it upheld an investigating ‌magistrate’s order sending ‌the 27-year-old before a criminal court over the alleged rape of a ‌woman in 2023.
Hakimi has denied the ⁠allegation ⁠since the start of the proceedings.
The Morocco captain is with his national team at the World Cup in the United States. No trial date has been set.

Topics: Achraf Hakimi Morocco rape

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