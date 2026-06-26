Where We Are Going Today: ‘Shaziz Shawarma’ in Mateen Center, Riyadh

Shawarma is a simple, wholesome food that gives you comfort in every situation, whether you are lonely at home or in your car or cheering on your favorite team with friends during a World Cup match.

Who makes the best shawarma, however, is highly debatable.

Now, this is not me throwing my hat in to tell you this is the top choice for shawarma in Riyadh. To tell you the truth, I’m still looking for it, but this is a place I would definitely recommend.

Shaziz Shawarma in Mateen Center offers great taste and a wonderful variety of options, using simple ingredients for an overall very enjoyable experience.

First up are their classic, juicy, flavorful chicken shawarma with toum (garlic sauce), fries, and pickles, and their beef shawarma with tahini, sumac, onions, and tomato.

I preferred the beef shawarma over the chicken.

Pro tip: Get the single bread option for a more flavorful and lighter bite. Oh, and you’re going to want at least two of those.

Then come their specialty sandwiches, the Shee Beef and Shee Chicken, which come with the same ingredients as the shawarma, but which are served on their homemade sammoun bread.

And of course, we cannot forget about the saj and saroukh options. What I love about this place is that even if you want to try different types of shawarma sandwiches, you never have to worry about them going overboard with any wildcard options. No pomegranate seeds or arugula, no thank you — just your classic ingredients in the bread of your choosing.

Falafel and chicken tawouk sandwich options are also available.

I also highly recommend trying their kibbeh or musakhan rolls. These little delicious bites are perfectly crispy on the outside with juicy, tender meat inside. They pair nicely as a side dish with the sandwiches.

They also have a variety of manakeesh options as well, and Umm Ali for dessert.