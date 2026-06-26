Fatah Central Committee discusses political developments and internal affairs

RAMALLAH: The Central Committee of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, known as Fatah, held a meeting chaired by Deputy Chairman Hussein Al-Sheikh to discuss the latest political developments and internal organizational affairs.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed current political developments and reaffirmed the movement’s longstanding positions to confront challenges facing the Palestinian cause and safeguard the national project.

On internal matters, participants discussed mechanisms to strengthen the movement’s organizational structure and improve Fatah’s performance in the coming phase to meet current and future challenges.

HIGH LIGHTS • President Mahmoud Abbas stressed the need to mobilize international efforts to halt settlement expansion, and to secure the release of withheld Palestinian funds. • Abbas reiterated the state of Palestine’s commitment to implementing its national reform agenda, highlighting the ongoing democratic process, including local council and student elections, the Fatah conference, and parliamentary elections scheduled for November.

The committee also began distributing portfolios among its members, with the remaining assignments and organizational responsibilities to be finalized during its next meeting.

Meanwhile, President Mahmoud Abbas held a phone call with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments in Palestine and issues of mutual interest.

Abbas expressed his appreciation for Cyprus’s political positions, its humanitarian role, and the assistance it has provided to the Gaza Strip.

He reaffirmed that the immediate priorities are to consolidate the ceasefire, ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, secure Israel’s withdrawal, and move toward the recovery and reconstruction phase in the Gaza Strip.

He also welcomed the implementation of President Donald Trump’s plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, stressing the need to preserve the sovereign and legal role of the State of Palestine in Gaza as an integral part of its territory.

Abbas also stressed the need to mobilize international efforts to halt settlement expansion, settler violence, all unilateral measures, and to secure the release of withheld Palestinian funds.

He reiterated the state of Palestine’s commitment to implementing its national reform agenda, highlighting the ongoing democratic process, including local council and student elections, the Fatah conference, parliamentary elections scheduled for November, the convening of the Palestinian National Council, and presidential elections planned for next year.

Christodoulides reaffirmed Cyprus’s support for the two-state solution based on international law and stressed the importance of promoting security, stability, and peace among all parties in the region.

The Cypriot president also praised the close security cooperation between the relevant authorities in both countries and invited Abbas to pay an official visit to Cyprus.