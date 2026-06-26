KSrelief distributes 850 food baskets in Nigeria

YOBE: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently distributed 850 food baskets to vulnerable families in Nigeria, benefiting 5,100 individuals from 850 families.

The initiative comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief efforts carried out by the Kingdom to assist people and countries in need around the world through various forms of relief support.

Meanwhile, the center provided medical services to 361 beneficiaries in Yemen’s Haradh district in early June.

A total of 203 patients visited the epidemic disease control clinic, 50 individuals received treatment at the emergency clinic, 63 beneficiaries attended the internal medicine clinic, two cases were treated at the reproductive health clinic, and 43 people benefited from the health awareness and education clinic.

Among the accompanying services, 158 individuals visited the nursing services department, medications were dispensed to 310 beneficiaries, 10 patients received care at the surgery and dressing department, and two waste-disposal activities were carried out.

Elsewhere, the center distributed 710 food baskets to returnees from neighboring countries, internally displaced persons, people in need, and orphans in Afghanistan, benefiting 4,970 people from 710 families.