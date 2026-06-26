You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief distributes 850 food baskets in Nigeria

KSrelief distributes 850 food baskets in Nigeria

The initiative comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief efforts carried out by Saudi Arabia to assist people and countries in need around the world. (SPA)
1 / 2
The initiative comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief efforts carried out by Saudi Arabia to assist people and countries in need around the world. (SPA)
KSrelief distributes 850 food baskets in Nigeria
2 / 2
The initiative comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief efforts carried out by Saudi Arabia to assist people and countries in need around the world. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zvsha

Updated 26 June 2026 22:12
SPA
Follow

KSrelief distributes 850 food baskets in Nigeria

KSrelief distributes 850 food baskets in Nigeria
  • The center distributed 710 food baskets to returnees from neighboring countries, internally displaced persons, people in need, and orphans in Afghanistan, benefiting 4,970 people from 710 families
Updated 26 June 2026 22:12
SPA
Follow

YOBE: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently distributed 850 food baskets to vulnerable families in Nigeria, benefiting 5,100 individuals from 850 families.

The initiative comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief efforts carried out by the Kingdom to assist people and countries in need around the world through various forms of relief support.

Meanwhile, the center provided medical services to 361 beneficiaries in Yemen’s Haradh district in early June.

A total of 203 patients visited the epidemic disease control clinic, 50 individuals received treatment at the emergency clinic, 63 beneficiaries attended the internal medicine clinic, two cases were treated at the reproductive health clinic, and 43 people benefited from the health awareness and education clinic.

Among the accompanying services, 158 individuals visited the nursing services department, medications were dispensed to 310 beneficiaries, 10 patients received care at the surgery and dressing department, and two waste-disposal activities were carried out.

Elsewhere, the center distributed 710 food baskets to returnees from neighboring countries, internally displaced persons, people in need, and orphans in Afghanistan, benefiting 4,970 people from 710 families.

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Nigeria

Related

Saudi aid agency boosts Syria recovery efforts with new school rehabilitation agreements
Saudi Arabia

Saudi aid agency boosts Syria recovery efforts with new school rehabilitation agreements

Saudi aid agency distributes food baskets in Mali
Saudi Arabia

Saudi aid agency distributes food baskets in Mali

Latest updates

Pope Leo to hold mass on Champs-Elysees during France visit

Pope Leo to hold mass on Champs-Elysees during France visit

Canada and South Africa enter uncharted territory in first World Cup last-32 game

Canada and South Africa enter uncharted territory in first World Cup last-32 game

Ebola epidemic deaths exceed 300 in DR Congo

Ebola epidemic deaths exceed 300 in DR Congo

Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says

Hakimi to appeal ruling to stand trial for rape, lawyer says

Israel and Lebanon sign framework agreement in Washington

Israel and Lebanon sign framework agreement in Washington

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.