World Cup joy for Cabo Verde as stalemate with the Saudis sees them through to knockout stages

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia exited the World Cup at the group stage for the third tournament in a row, after a goalless draw with Cabo Verde at Houston Stadium on Friday.

For their African opponents, it was a historic evening as they progressed to the knockout stages at the first finals they have ever qualified for.

Cabo Verde came into the match sitting third in Group H with two points, while Saudi Arabia were bottom with only one. Both teams still had a chance to at least end up as one of the third-placed teams that might progress to the Round of 32; only a win would suffice for Green Falcons while the Africans knew they could potentially progress with draw.







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In the end, the 0-0 result left Saudi Arabia still bottom of the group on two points while Cabo Verde moved up to second place with three points, after a 1-0 loss to group winners Spain doomed Uruguay, with just two points, to third and elimination.

In their previous match the Saudis had been outclassed in a 4-0 loss to Spain, but this time coach Georgis Donis set up his team in a more attacking formation. The burden of finding goals once again fell on Salem Al-Dawsari and Feras Al-Buraikan, but with Mohammed Kanno playing in a more advanced midfield role.

A yellow card after only three minutes left defender Saud Abdulhamid at risk of a red for almost the entirety of the match, but he and his Saudi teammates continued to swarm Cabo Verde in the early stages. A high press was clearly the coach’s way of attempting to start on the front foot in an encounter they had to win.







Saudi Arabia's Firas Al-Buraikan in action with Cape Verde's Kevin Pina. (IMAGN Images via Reuters)



The first opportunity of the match did indeed fall to the Saudis but Al-Dawsari’s left-footed strike was blocked and rebounded to safety.

The match was being played at a frantic pace, and Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais had to be on his toes to save a deflected shot on 22 minutes. The resultant corner came to nothing.

Saudi Arabia were dealt a blow on the half-hour mark when Hassan Al-Tambakti had to be replaced by Ali Lajami after he injured himself defending a Cabo Verde attack.

Five minutes from half time, Willy Semedo’s shot from outside of the penalty area drifted wide of the Saudi goal, shortly before news came through that Spain had taken the lead against Uruguay in the other Group H match. The Cabo Verde fans cheered the announcement, knowing that if European champions remained in front, a win or draw for their team would move them into second spot in the table and secure a place in the Round of 32.

Saudi Arabia’s first on-target effort of the match came in first-half stoppage time but Kanno’s header from an Abdulelah Al-Amri cross was comfortably saved by Vozinha.

Cabo Verde’s best move of the night came two minutes after the restart, when Jamiro Monteiro’s first-time shot was saved by Al-Owais low to his right. In possession, the Saudis continued to look composed but the urgency of the need to score grew with every passing moment.

On 64 minutes, Saudi Arabia made a double substitution, with Al-Dawasri and Sultan Mandash replaced by Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat and Abdullah Al-Hamdan respectively.







Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al-Owais makes a save during the Kingdom's match with Cape Verde at the Houston Stadium in Texas on June 26, 2026 (IMAGN Images via Reuters)



Ten minutes later, following the hydration break, Al-Owais pulled off a wonder save to deny Laros Duarte, who was clear through on goal, and keep Saudi hopes of progressing alive. The Kingdom’s keeper did then fumble the ball from a cross on the 84-minute mark but no Cabo Verde player was on hand to take advantage.

And so the clock ticked down and the match finished goalless, Saudi Arabia’s lack of firepower proving costly once again.

When the final whistle blew, the Cabo Verde players huddled around mobile phones awaiting confirmation of the Spanish victory over Uruguay. Then, pure elation, and the reward of a showdown next Friday with Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates in the Round of 32.





