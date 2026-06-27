Egypt reach World Cup knockouts but dramatic draw with Iran denies them group top spot

DUBAI: Egypt has become the second Arab team to progress to the Round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup following their 1-1 draw with Iran at Seattle Stadium.

The result, coupled with Belgium’s 5-1 win over New Zealand, left Egypt second in Group G with five points while Iran finished third with three points.

The Pharaohs will meet Australia in the Round of 32 while Iran must wait until the end of the group stages to learn their fate. find out their fate. Morocco, who finished second in their group, will face the Netherlands.

Egypt went into the match full of confidence following their first World Cup victory, a 3-1 win over New Zealand, to lead the group on four points and all but assured of progress. At that stage, the Iranian team was third following two draws, while Belgium were also on two points but had better goal difference.

Iran started on the front foot but still found themselves a goal down after only five minutes, Mahmoud Saber capitalizing on some fine work from Mohamed Salah to fire through a crowd of defenders for an early Egyptian lead.

Their joy looked to be short lived when Iran were awarded a penalty four minutes later, but Mostafa Shobeir pulled off a brilliant save against Mehdi Taremi to maintain the advantage.

The on-pitch action continued, with more heroics from Shobeir on 14 minutes when the goalkeeper saved a low shot from Milad Mohammadi — only for Ramin Rezaeian to pounce and score from a tight angle.

With various possible permutations for the final standings, both Egypt and Iran would have kept an eye on proceedings in Group G’s other match, and the news that Belgium had taken the lead against New Zealand would not have been welcome in either camp.

Trezeguet was proving Egypt’s biggest threat from the left wing but there were few clear-cut chances at either end as the first half saw no further goals.

Iran started the second half brightly with Saeid Ezatolahi firing over the bar just a minute in. Egypt responded with a Trezeguet effort from a Salah pass that was comfortably gathered by Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Another Salah to Trezeguet combination led to a desperate block from the Iranian defense, Mohanad Lasheen heading wide from the resulting corner.

Salah was substituted in the 56th minute, appearing to be injured, to be replaced by Zizo. Egypt would now have to rely on Trezeguet, Mostafa Zico and second half substitute Omar Marmoush to threaten the goal.

At that stage, Belgium’s 3-0 lead over New Zealand meant they would replace Egypt at the top of the live table. Hossam Hassan’s men now needed a goal and it showed in their urgency as the game entered its final stages.

The match looked to be petering out in stoppage time before a goal by Shoja Khalilzadeh sparked wild celebrations from the Iranians — only to be ruled offside by VAR.

Egypt’s survival was enough to confirm second place in their group and set them up to meet Australia in Dallas next week.