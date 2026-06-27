Kingdom reaffirms support for Sudan’s unity, political solution

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting stability in Sudan, securing a ceasefire, and preserving the country’s territorial integrity and state institutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The remarks were made during a UN Security Council session on Sudan by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN in New York, Abdulaziz Alwasil, who also stressed that any resolution to the crisis requires a Sudanese-led political solution.

Alwasil added that the continued conflict, deteriorating security situation, and failure to implement commitments made under the Jeddah Platform and relevant UN Security Council resolutions have contributed to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ending the conflict and bringing the Sudanese parties together to resume political dialogue based on the Jeddah Declaration.

The Saudi envoy also condemned the targeting of humanitarian aid convoys and crimes committed in the city of El-Fasher, expressing the Kingdom’s concern over the human and humanitarian toll of the continued conflict.

Alwasil reiterated the Kingdom’s rejection of any measures that undermine Sudan’s unity or state institutions, welcomed regional and international efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire, and affirmed Saudi Arabia’s continued humanitarian support for the Sudanese people.