Djibouti Embassy commemorates its 49th anniversary of independence

The Embassy of Djibouti in Riyadh hosted an official reception at the Cultural Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter to commemorate the 49th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Djibouti.

Djibouti gained independence on June 27, 1977, ending over a century of French colonial rule.

The ceremony was attended by official representatives of the Riyadh Governorate and the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as numerous Princes and Princesses.

It also brought together distinguished dignitaries from the Saudi Fund for Development, the Arab Gulf Programme for Development, the World Assembly of Muslim Youth, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom, Saudi business leaders, media representatives, intellectuals, artists, prominent members of Saudi society, and members of the Djiboutian community residing in Saudi Arabia.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama highlighted the significant progress achieved by Djibouti over the past five decades — particularly in recent years — in the areas of development, security, and stability under the visionary leadership of President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

The ambassador also underscored the longstanding and fraternal relations between Djibouti and Saudi Arabia, encouraging Saudi investors and business leaders to explore the promising investment opportunities available in Djibouti, supported by its secure and stable environment and its strategic geographic location.

Regarding Djibouti’s foreign policy, Bamakhrama emphasized the prudent and balanced diplomacy pursued by the government at both regional and international levels.

He highlighted Djibouti’s active and constructive role in advancing peace, dialogue, and regional cooperation through a responsible, moderate, and forward-looking diplomatic approach.

The ambassador reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between Djibouti and Saudi Arabia and emphasized the shared commitment of both countries to promoting peace and security regionally and globally.

He reiterated Djibouti’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent State with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also stressed the importance of prioritizing peace over conflict, rejecting armed confrontation, and upholding the principles of peaceful coexistence and sustainable development.

Bamakhrama concluded by emphasizing the importance of strengthening economic, investment, and development cooperation to match the high level of political and diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He invited Saudi investors and business leaders to take advantage of the extensive investment opportunities offered by Djibouti, highlighting its sustained security and stability, ongoing economic growth, and strategic geostrategic position, which positions Djibouti as a key gateway to regional and international markets and an ideal hub for trade, investment, and logistics services.