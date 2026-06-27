Baniyas take lead in round 5 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI: The fifth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi division) got underway on Friday at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi with athletes representing top clubs and academies from across the UAE.

The opening day featured competitions in the U-18, Adults and Masters divisions, and ended with Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club leading the standings, followed by MOD UAE in second place and Al-Jazira Jiu-jitsu Club in third.

Mohammed Hussain Al-Marzooqi, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said in a press release: “The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship has become a cornerstone of the sport’s development in the UAE. Beyond organizing competitions, it provides a comprehensive platform to measure the progress of athletes and clubs throughout the season, supporting technical decision-making and future development plans.

“The championship’s consistent schedule and diverse age categories create a direct link between daily training within clubs and competitive performance on the mat. This allows coaches to evaluate athletes’ technical, physical and mental readiness while ensuring the championship remains a sustainable platform for discovering talent, developing athletes and preparing competitors capable of representing their clubs and the UAE national team at the highest level.”

Fatima Al-Falahi, director of governance and institutional excellence at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said in a statement: “The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship reflects the UAE’s approach to building a sustainable sports sector through investment in people, high-quality event organization and close collaboration between the federation, clubs and academies, alongside the vital role of families in supporting athletes’ development.

“The championship plays an educational role alongside its competitive purpose by promoting values such as discipline, respect, responsibility and decision-making under pressure, helping to develop well-rounded individuals both on and off the mat.”

She also praised the event’s high technical and organizational standards, as well as the strong family attendance.

Haitham Hanawi of MOD Academy, who won gold in the Masters Black Belt 56kg division, expressed his delight.

“Competing in the Masters division requires experience, discipline, and strong technical and physical preparation. This victory is the result of daily commitment to training and successfully balancing my professional and sporting responsibilities,” he said.

“The championship gives Masters athletes strong motivation to continue competing and proves that jiu-jitsu offers opportunities for excellence at every stage of life. It is also an important platform for sharing experience and inspiring the next generation.”

The fifth round continues on Saturday with competitions in the U-12 and Kids divisions before concluding on Sunday with the U-14 and U-16 divisions.