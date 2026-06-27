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15,231 held for residency, labor, border violations

Saudi police have arrested hundreds of individuals breaching country's residency law. (SPA)
Saudi police have arrested hundreds of individuals breaching country's residency law. (SPA)
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Updated 27 June 2026 21:53
SPA
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15,231 held for residency, labor, border violations

Saudi police have arrested hundreds of individuals breaching country's residency law. (SPA)
  • Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom
Updated 27 June 2026 21:53
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 15,231 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulation.

A total of 7,589 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,443 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 3,199 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 1,763 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 55 percent were Ethiopian, 44 percent Yemeni, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 53 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 22 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($267,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Saudi jawazat saudi passport department Saudi Arabia

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