Saudi Water Week opens Sunday in Jeddah

JEDDAH: National Water Co. will participate in Saudi Water Week in Jeddah from June 28 to July 2 to support the development and sustainability of the Kingdom’s water sector.

The company said its participation reflects its efforts to adopt innovative technologies and improve service efficiency in line with Saudi Arabia’s focus on developing the water sector.

It said the event will provide a platform to exchange expertise, discuss industry challenges and new technologies, explore cooperation opportunities, and strengthen partnerships in the water and environmental sectors.

The company said Saudi Water Week builds on the Saudi Water Forum and highlights the Kingdom's progress in developing the water sector in line with Vision 2030.

As part of its participation, the company will exhibit at the Saudi Water Exhibition, showcasing achievements, innovations, and partnerships in the water sector.

It will also take part in panel discussions and workshops on water sector transformation, wastewater treatment technologies, customer experience, water incident investigations, and the use of analytics to improve performance.

The company is also expected to sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding to promote knowledge exchange, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience.

The National Water Efficiency and Conservation Center will also participate in Saudi Water Week, highlighting its initiatives, programs, and projects to promote water conservation.

The center will host panel discussions and workshops on water efficiency and conservation, share best practices, raise public awareness, and introduce visitors to its national initiatives.