Where We Are Going Today: ‘The Red Fox’ a non-alcoholic bar in Jeddah

The Red Fox is a modern British (non-alcoholic) bar concept in Jeddah that brings together classic pub-style food, mocktails, and a traditional London-inspired interior in the Rawdah district.

The chef personally guided us through the menu, beginning with a selection of starters: a lentil salad with goat cheese and apple, featuring long ribbons of cucumber, lentils and a vibrant green dressing; salt and pepper calamari; crispy shrimp; and the soup of the week — tomato and basil. Each dish offered a subtle twist on a familiar classic in both presentation and flavor.

Then came the Fisher platter — fish, shrimp, chips, mushy peas, and tartare sauce.

Main dishes include sea bass curry with mashed potato; lamb with mash; shepherd’s pie; and the must-try fillet steak served with a creamy sauce made from meat chunks and cream, alongside a layered potato side that feels unique.

Desserts include homemade French toast with ice cream and berries on top; molten chocolate soufflé, which has the right amount of gooeyness with melted chocolate in the center. For something more traditional, the apple crumble is always a reliable choice, as is the sticky toffee pudding.

The drinks menu is extensive. Highlights include the Movie Star martini with passion fruit and pineapple, which carries a sweet-and-sour profile and can charge you up; the Greenwich (kiwi and blueberry offering a soothing profile); and the Lady in Red (pomegranate and strawberry cordial).

Popular classics include the skinny mojito, berries mojito, and a non-alcoholic Moscow Mule. The drinks are consistent in presentation, with a clear focus on uplifting flavor combinations.

There is also a cigar lounge where guests can enjoy drinks and bar food. The space offers a relaxed setting, making it suitable for catching up with friends and family or for informal business meetings.

The experience definitely feels consistent with The Red Fox’s concept, with interiors and food reflecting a British dining identity here in Jeddah.

For booking and more details visit @theredfox.sa on Instagram.