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Jordanian royals in the stands as national team completes World Cup campaign  

Jordanian royals in the stands as national team completes World Cup campaign  
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Updated 28 June 2026 09:52
Arab News
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Jordanian royals in the stands as national team completes World Cup campaign  

Jordanian royals in the stands as national team completes World Cup campaign  
Updated 28 June 2026 09:52
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Saudi-born Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein cheered on their national team as Jordan played Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina won out with Lionel Messi coming off the bench to score his sixth goal of the tournament as Argentina warmed up for their World Cup knockout match with Cape Verde by beating Jordan 3-1 on Saturday.

The Jordanian royals have attended all the national team’s matches, often with their daughter Princess Iman in tow.

The appearance came days after the crown prince met members of the national team before the tournament. Sharing footage from the visit on social media, he wrote: “We are all behind you.”

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