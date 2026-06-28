Kingdom stresses stronger parliamentary coordination at Arab conference in Cairo

RIYADH: The eighth conference of the Arab Parliament and Speakers of Arab Councils and Parliaments opened in Cairo on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia was represented by a delegation led by Speaker of the Shura Council and President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh.

The conference brought together speakers of Arab councils and parliaments, heads of delegations and Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Yamahi. It was organized by the Arab Parliament in cooperation with the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.

In his opening address, Al-Asheikh said the Kingdom assumed the presidency of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union during its 39th conference.

Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the union is a responsibility the Kingdom carries with pride, he added, saying it reflects the confidence placed in the Kingdom and its commitment to advancing the union’s work.

He said these efforts aim to fulfill the aspirations of the Arab and Islamic peoples for security, stability, development and prosperity.

Al-Asheikh welcomed the speakers of Arab councils and parliaments, and the Arab Parliament speaker. He said the conference reflects the strong ties among Arab parliamentary institutions and their shared commitment to strengthening joint parliamentary action.

He added that the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Arab Parliament have long served as platforms for dialogue, coordination and the exchange of expertise among Arab parliaments.

Al-Asheikh said this highlights the shared responsibility to continue working in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation. He added that stronger parliamentary coordination will serve the interests of Arab peoples and meet their aspirations.

He thanked the Arab Parliament speaker and those involved in organizing the conference. He wished the conference success and expressed hope that its outcomes would strengthen Arab parliamentary cooperation and reinforce joint Arab action.