One of world’s largest container ships calls at Karachi Port in milestone for Pakistan

KARACHI: One of the world’s largest container ships arrived at Karachi Port on Sunday, marking a milestone for Pakistan’s maritime sector as the country seeks to modernize its ports and strengthen its position on regional and global trade routes.

The MSC ERICA measures 398.5 meters in length and 59 meters in width, with a gross tonnage of 194,308 metric tons and a draft of 12 meters, placing it among the largest container ships currently in operation. It berthed Sunday at the South Asia Pakistan Terminals (SAPTL), where more than 3,000 containers are expected to be handled before it sails onward to Dalian, China.

“One of the world’s largest container vessels arrived at Karachi Port on 12 July 2026, reaffirming its capability to handle ultra-large container ships,” the Karachi Port said in a statement.

It added that the ship’s master commended Karachi Port pilots for their “outstanding professionalism, safe ship handling and warm hospitality,” describing Karachi Port as “one of the best ports in the region.”

The vessel’s call comes as Pakistan pursues reforms to modernize its maritime sector through infrastructure upgrades, customs reforms and greater investment in its “blue economy.”

Earlier this month, officials said Karachi Port had climbed 30 places to 69th in global port rankings following measures to improve cargo handling and customs clearance, while Port Qasim ranked among the world’s most improved ports.

Pakistan’s maritime sector handles the vast majority of the country’s international trade, with Karachi Port and Port Qasim serving as its principal gateways for containerized cargo. Officials say the ability to accommodate ultra-large container ships will help improve shipping efficiency, strengthen Pakistan’s connectivity to global supply chains and support the country’s ambitions to expand its maritime economy.