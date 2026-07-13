Saudi aid agency steps up global relief efforts

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief distributed 450 food baskets in Khan Younis as part of its food security project in Gaza, benefiting 2,700 vulnerable people.

The agency’s central kitchen also provided 24,500 hot meals to families in central and southern Gaza, benefiting 24,500 people.

The initiatives were part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian campaign to support the Palestinian people, helping meet the basic needs of affected families.

In the Syrian Arab Republic, KSrelief delivered 750 cartons of dates in the Tartus governorate to support vulnerable communities. In Chad, KSrelief provided 250 personal care kits to 1,500 vulnerable people.

In Yemen, the agency continued its water supply and sanitation project in the Al-Khawkhah district of the Hodeidah governorate. In one week, it supplied more than 1.13 million liters of domestic water and 206,000 liters of safe drinking water.

KSrelief also handed out 499 food baskets in Nigeria, benefiting 2,994 displaced people. In Sudan, KSrelief supplied 1,000 food baskets to displaced families and returning residents in White Nile State, benefiting 5,499 people.