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Saudi aid agency steps up global relief efforts

Saudi aid agency steps up global relief efforts
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KSrelief distributes 450 food baskets in Gaza, providing food aid to 2,700 vulnerable people. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency steps up global relief efforts
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KSrelief distributes 250 personal care kits in Chad, supporting vulnerable communities with essential hygiene supplies. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency steps up global relief efforts
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KSrelief supplies 1.34 million liters of water in Yemen’s Hodeidah, supporting communities with clean and safe water. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency steps up global relief efforts
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KSrelief distributes 24,500 hot meals to families in Gaza as part of its ongoing humanitarian relief efforts. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency steps up global relief efforts
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KSrelief distributes 499 food baskets in Nigeria, providing food aid to vulnerable families. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency steps up global relief efforts
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KSrelief distributes 1,000 food baskets in Sudan’s White Nile state, supporting vulnerable families with food aid. (SPA)
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Updated 13 July 2026 14:33
SPA
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Saudi aid agency steps up global relief efforts

Saudi aid agency steps up global relief efforts
Updated 13 July 2026 14:33
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief distributed 450 food baskets in Khan Younis as part of its food security project in Gaza, benefiting 2,700 vulnerable people.

The agency’s central kitchen also provided 24,500 hot meals to families in central and southern Gaza, benefiting 24,500 people.

The initiatives were part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian campaign to support the Palestinian people, helping meet the basic needs of affected families.

In the Syrian Arab Republic, KSrelief delivered 750 cartons of dates in the Tartus governorate to support vulnerable communities. In Chad, KSrelief provided 250 personal care kits to 1,500 vulnerable people.

In Yemen, the agency continued its water supply and sanitation project in the Al-Khawkhah district of the Hodeidah governorate. In one week, it supplied more than 1.13 million liters of domestic water and 206,000 liters of safe drinking water.

KSrelief also handed out 499 food baskets in Nigeria, benefiting 2,994 displaced people. In Sudan, KSrelief supplied 1,000 food baskets to displaced families and returning residents in White Nile State, benefiting 5,499 people.

Topics: KSrelief

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