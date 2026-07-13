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Saudi Arabia, France mark 100 years of ties with eye on the future

Special Saudi Arabia, France mark 100 years of ties with eye on the future
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French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Maisonnave speaks during the French National Day reception in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Special Saudi Arabia, France mark 100 years of ties with eye on the future
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French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Maisonnave meets Prince Turki Al-Faisal. (Supplied)
Special Saudi Arabia, France mark 100 years of ties with eye on the future
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French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Maisonnave meets Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf. (Supplied)
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The reception was attended by members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom, as well as members of the French and Saudi communities. (Supplied)
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The reception was attended by members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom, as well as members of the French and Saudi communities. (Supplied)
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French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Maisonnave and Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf cut a cake to mark the occasion of French National Day. (Supplied)
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Updated 13 July 2026 17:33
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Saudi Arabia, France mark 100 years of ties with eye on the future

Saudi Arabia, France mark 100 years of ties with eye on the future
  • The centenary of diplomatic relations marks a new chapter in the strategic partnership, with cooperation spanning culture, artificial intelligence and other key sectors
  • French envoy says Paris and Riyadh are deepening cooperation across Vision 2030 priorities while advancing shared positions on regional security and diplomacy
Updated 13 July 2026 17:33
Zeina Zbibo
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RIYADH: On the occasion of France’s National Day on July 14, French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Maisonnave highlighted the strength and momentum of relations between Paris and Riyadh in an interview with Arab News en Francais, as the two countries prepare to celebrate the centenary of their diplomatic relations in 2026.

He noted that this year marks the centenary of France’s recognition of King Abdulaziz’s sovereignty over the territories of Nejd and Hejaz. The anniversary reflects, in his view, a relationship that is “historic, strong and forward-looking,” now underpinned by regular political dialogue between President Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The ambassador said French president’s state visit to Saudi Arabia in December 2024 marked a major milestone in strengthening the two countries’ global strategic partnership. He added that upcoming political milestones should further deepen and expand the relationship.

Maisonnave also highlighted the expansion of bilateral cooperation, which now covers all the priorities of Vision 2030. Culture, heritage, tourism, energy, transport, defense, healthcare, artificial intelligence, technology, education and urban development are among the main areas of collaboration.

The AlUla project remains, in his view, “the most emblematic example” of this momentum. The initiative combines heritage preservation, sustainable tourism development, archeology, architecture, museography and talent development, reflecting the shared ambitions of both countries.

The ambassador also cited culture as a pillar of the Franco-Saudi relationship, referring to the launch of “La Fabrique,” an incubator for Franco-Saudi cultural projects. He also highlighted growing cooperation in the digital and entertainment sectors, particularly electronic sports.

In this regard, he described Saudi Arabia’s decision to choose Paris to host this summer’s Esports World Cup as “an act of confidence toward France,” demonstrating that the partnership now extends “to the new industries of sport, entertainment, digital technology and innovation.”

At the regional level, Maisonnave described France as a “present, reliable and consistent” partner for the Gulf countries. He reaffirmed France’s commitment to regional security, freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and efforts toward de-escalation.

The ambassador also highlighted areas of convergence between Paris and Riyadh on key issues, including Gulf security, implementation of the two-state solution in the Middle East, support for Lebanon’s territorial integrity and efforts to stabilize Syria.

For Maisonnave, these shared priorities reflect the two countries’ commitment to diplomacy, respect for international law and the pursuit of political solutions in the interest of regional stability.

These convergences, he said, illustrate the depth of the strategic partnership between France and Saudi Arabia. “All our efforts are moving in the same direction: regional stability must be achieved through diplomacy, respect for international law and the search for political solutions,” he added.

The envoy said this approach reflects the essence of the Franco-Saudi partnership: “a strong bilateral relationship and continuous cooperation in the service of regional stability.”

Topics: France

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Saudi Arabia, France mark 100 years of ties with eye on the future

Saudi Arabia, France mark 100 years of ties with eye on the future

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