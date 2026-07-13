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Nine European countries and Ukraine form anti-ballistic missile coalition: statement

Nine European countries and Ukraine form anti-ballistic missile coalition: statement
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as they leave after an Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition meeting at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris. (REUTERS)
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Updated 13 July 2026 18:47
AFP
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Nine European countries and Ukraine form anti-ballistic missile coalition: statement

Nine European countries and Ukraine form anti-ballistic missile coalition: statement
  • Ukraine and European partners launch joint defense effort amid escalating missile threats
  • At least 25 world leaders were expected at the Paris meeting
Updated 13 July 2026 18:47
AFP
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PARIS: Nine European countries and Ukraine on Monday announced the formation of a coalition to develop “purely defensive” anti-ballistic capabilities in Europe, citing the growing threat of ballistic missiles.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Paris on Monday for a meeting of Kyiv’s allies to reaffirm support for the country and step up pressure on Russia to end the war, now well into its fifth year.
“We believe that the protection of Europe requires a global solution of integrated missile defense architecture to deter and defeat future missile threats,” said the joint declaration by Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
“By bringing together our defense industrial base, our research, and our operational experience, we aim to build a shared anti-ballistic missile capacity for Europe,” it said.
“We do this not against any people, but in defense of our own,” it added, citing the “unique experience of Ukraine,” whose air defenses have faced repeated Russian ballistic missile strikes in recent weeks.
At least 25 heads of state were due to attend the Paris meeting, with some staying on for the military parade marking France’s national public holiday on July 14, which this year will highlight support for Ukraine.

Topics: Ukraine Europe

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