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Saudi leaders offer condolences to Qatar after death of nation’s father emir

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Qatar after death of nation’s father emir
Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of the Eastern Province, led the delegation to Lusail Palace in Doha on Monday. (SPA)
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Updated 14 July 2026 09:16
SPA
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Saudi leaders offer condolences to Qatar after death of nation’s father emir

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Qatar after death of nation’s father emir
  • Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani thanks Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for sincere fraternal sentiments
Updated 14 July 2026 09:16
SPA
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RIYADH: Saudi Arabia officials have expressed condolences in Doha to the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the passing of former emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, on behalf of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the governor of the Eastern Province, led a delegation of officials to Lusail Palace in the capital on Monday.

The officials included Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, and Saudi Ambassador to Qatar Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince expressed his condolences in a call to Sheikh Tamim on the passing of his father. Sheikh Tamim expressed his appreciation to the crown prince for his sincere fraternal sentiments.

On Monday, deputy minister for protocol affairs, Abdulmajeed Al-Smari, conveyed condolences to the Qatari leadership on behalf of Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. He delivered the message during a visit to the Qatar Embassy in Riyadh, where he met with the Qatari ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Bandar Al-Attiya.

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz also visited the Qatar Embassy to offer condolences and sympathy on the death on Sunday of Qatar’s father emir, who was 74.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar

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