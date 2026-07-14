Saudi Arabia’s House of Oud holds first graduation ceremony for music students

RIYADH: The Saudi Music Commission recently held its first graduation ceremony for students of the House of Oud in Riyadh at the Riyadh Literary Club, marking the culmination of their educational journey.

The ceremony featured a number of performances that showcased the development of the graduates' artistic skills, reflecting ongoing efforts to provide music learning opportunities and empower practitioners, thus contributing to building a sustainable music ecosystem and creating career paths that support the growth of the music sector.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the House of Oud is a specialized center for teaching musical instruments, established in September 2023 by the Music Commission and led by musician Dr. Naseer Shamma. It is one of several branches in Arab countries and aims to discover and refine talent through educational and training programs that combine theoretical knowledge with practical application, under the supervision of a select group of musicians and specialists.

For his part, Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Saudi Music Commission, affirmed that the first graduation ceremony of the House of Oud in Riyadh constitutes an important milestone in achieving the authority’s strategic vision aimed at expanding access to music education, discovering national talents and developing their capabilities.

He added that preparing graduates to share their knowledge and expertise would extend the impact of these efforts, strengthen the music education ecosystem, and support the growth of the sector in the Kingdom.

This article was first published in Arriyadiah.