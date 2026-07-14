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‘One Piece’ star Mackenyu announced as first celebrity guest for MEFCC 2026

‘One Piece’ star Mackenyu announced as first celebrity guest for MEFCC 2026
Japanese actor Mackenyu, best known for playing swordsman Roronoa Zoro in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “One Piece,” is the first celebrity guest to be announced for this year’s Middle East Film & Comic Con. (Supplied)
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Updated 14 July 2026 13:02
Arab News
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‘One Piece’ star Mackenyu announced as first celebrity guest for MEFCC 2026

‘One Piece’ star Mackenyu announced as first celebrity guest for MEFCC 2026
Updated 14 July 2026 13:02
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Japanese actor Mackenyu, best known for playing swordsman Roronoa Zoro in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “One Piece,” is the first celebrity guest to be announced for this year’s Middle East Film & Comic Con.

The annual pop culture event will return to the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from Sept. 11-13, bringing together international stars, comic book creators, anime icons and fans for a weekend of entertainment and interactive experiences.

Mackenyu will meet fans through exclusive photo opportunities, autograph sessions and live stage appearances.

Tickets are now on sale for the three-day event, with prices starting at AED160. More celebrity guests, creators and anime personalities are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the convention.

Among the first names revealed for the Comic Creators Club are acclaimed comic book artists Jim Cheung, Federico Vicentini and Brett Beeding.

The trio have worked on some of the industry’s best-known superhero titles and storylines, including “The Avengers,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Wolverine” and “The Death of Superman.”
 

Topics: Mackenyu Middle East Film & Comic Con

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