Riyadh hosts Misk summer art exhibition

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: Riyadh is hosting the fourth “Prince Faisal bin Fahd Arts Hall Exhibition: Summer 2026,” organized by the Misk Art Institute, an affiliate of the nonprofit Mohammed bin Salman Foundation.

As part of the Saudi Summer program, the exhibition is open to visitors until Aug. 1 under the theme “Ways of Knowing: Art as Interdisciplinary Research.”

It features more than 40 works by over 30 Saudi and resident artists, exploring art as a research-driven practice that generates knowledge and fosters experimentation.

The exhibition showcases visual art, photography, video, multimedia, and installation works examining the intersections of image, sound, movement, text, and digital media.

Accompanied by panel discussions and cultural activities, the exhibition encourages dialogue between artists and audiences while highlighting the role of artistic practice in advancing knowledge, creativity, and contemporary cultural discourse in the Kingdom.