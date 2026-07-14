KSrelief expands humanitarian aid across 5 countries

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief distributed 673 food baskets in Khan Younis as part of its food security project in Gaza, benefiting 4,038 vulnerable people.

The agency’s central kitchen also provided 25,000 hot meals to families in central and southern Gaza. The initiatives are part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian campaign to support the Palestinian people, helping meet the basic needs of families affected by conflict.

KSrelief handed out 745 food baskets to vulnerable groups in the Daraa governorate of the Syrian Arab Republic, benefiting hundreds of families. In Chad, the agency distributed 300 personal care kits to vulnerable people and refugees, benefiting 1,800 individuals.

KSrelief also provided 1,240 food baskets in Nigeria, benefiting 7,440 displaced people. In Sudan, the agency distributed 849 food baskets to displaced families and returning residents in the White Nile State, benefiting 4,663 people.

Since 2015, the organization has implemented 4,421 projects in 113 countries, spending more than $8.5 billion on food security, health, education, water and sanitation, shelter, and early recovery.