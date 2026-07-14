You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief expands humanitarian aid across 5 countries

KSrelief expands humanitarian aid across 5 countries

KSrelief expands humanitarian aid across 5 countries
1 / 4
KSrelief distributes 745 food baskets to vulnerable families in Daraa, Syria. (SPA)
KSrelief expands humanitarian aid across 5 countries
2 / 4
KSrelief distributes 300 personal care kits in Chad. (SPA)
KSrelief expands humanitarian aid across 5 countries
3 / 4
KSrelief distributes 849 food baskets in Sudan. (SPA)
KSrelief expands humanitarian aid across 5 countries
4 / 4
KSrelief distributes 673 food baskets in Gaza. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ngk3f

Updated 14 July 2026 14:48
SPA
Follow

KSrelief expands humanitarian aid across 5 countries

KSrelief expands humanitarian aid across 5 countries
Updated 14 July 2026 14:48
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief distributed 673 food baskets in Khan Younis as part of its food security project in Gaza, benefiting 4,038 vulnerable people.

The agency’s central kitchen also provided 25,000 hot meals to families in central and southern Gaza. The initiatives are part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian campaign to support the Palestinian people, helping meet the basic needs of families affected by conflict.

KSrelief handed out 745 food baskets to vulnerable groups in the Daraa governorate of the Syrian Arab Republic, benefiting hundreds of families. In Chad, the agency distributed 300 personal care kits to vulnerable people and refugees, benefiting 1,800 individuals.

KSrelief also provided 1,240 food baskets in Nigeria, benefiting 7,440 displaced people. In Sudan, the agency distributed 849 food baskets to displaced families and returning residents in the White Nile State, benefiting 4,663 people.

Since 2015, the organization has implemented 4,421 projects in 113 countries, spending more than $8.5 billion on food security, health, education, water and sanitation, shelter, and early recovery.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

The agreement was signed by Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi and Dr. Nasser Al-Sayed. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia

KSrelief signs deal with Muslim World League

KSrelief prosthetics center serves 8,050 beneficiaries in Taiz
Saudi Arabia

KSrelief prosthetics center serves 8,050 beneficiaries in Taiz

Latest updates

Riyadh hosts Misk summer art exhibition

Riyadh hosts Misk summer art exhibition

Riyadh hosts Misk summer art exhibition

Riyadh hosts Misk summer art exhibition

Najran sports tracks draw summer crowds 

Najran sports tracks draw summer crowds 

Israeli fire kills nine in Gaza, including a 10-year-old, officials say

Israeli fire kills nine in Gaza, including a 10-year-old, officials say

EU scrambles to seal new Russia sanctions as deadline looms

EU scrambles to seal new Russia sanctions as deadline looms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.