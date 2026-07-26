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Riyadh academy expands Arabic language support

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language regularly participates in global events to showcase its projects and initiatives supporting the Arabic language and strengthening its global presence. (File/SPA)
King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language regularly participates in global events to showcase its projects and initiatives supporting the Arabic language and strengthening its global presence. (File/SPA)
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Updated 26 July 2026 14:42
SPA
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Riyadh academy expands Arabic language support

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language regularly participates in global events to showcase its projects and initiatives
  • It is part of the academy’s efforts to promote Arabic and provide reliable answers to linguistic questions from individuals and institutions
Updated 26 July 2026 14:42
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language in Riyadh has provided 11,249 free consultations through its Language Consultant platform over two months.

It is part of the academy’s efforts to promote Arabic and provide reliable answers to linguistic questions from individuals and institutions.

The platform has been operated by a team of Arabic language researchers, experts, and translation specialists since its launch in May 2022.

This helps ensure accurate, reliable responses which meet the needs of individuals, government entities, and institutions.

The platform has recorded more than 307,919 visitors, with users from more than 174 countries benefiting from its services, reflecting growing global interest in the Arabic language.

Beneficiaries can access the Language Consultant platform and request consultations through its website or the Tawakkalna app.

Topics: Riyadh Arabic

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