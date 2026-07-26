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Saudi universities earn global AI education awards

Saudi universities earn global AI education awards
The competition brought together students, researchers and innovators from around the world to showcase AI-powered technologies that improve learning outcomes. (Supplied)
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Updated 26 July 2026 16:12
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Saudi universities earn global AI education awards

Saudi universities earn global AI education awards
Updated 26 July 2026 16:12
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi universities won multiple awards at the finals of the International AI on Education Competition in Hong Kong, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing role in developing artificial intelligence solutions for education.

Organized by the Artificial Intelligence Research and Education Alliance and The Education University of Hong Kong, the competition brought together students, researchers and innovators from around the world to showcase AI-powered technologies that improve learning outcomes.

Fifteen teams from Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council countries advanced to the finals after regional qualifying rounds hosted by Umm Al-Qura University.

Saudi universities received recognition across several award categories.

Umm Al-Qura University delivered one of the strongest performances, winning awards for Innovative Problem Discovery, Overall Performance, and Excellence in Educational Impact, as well as multiple Merit Awards. The university was also recognized as an international partner of the competition for hosting the Gulf regional qualifying round.

Jouf University won an Excellence Award for Morph, an adaptive learning platform designed for university students with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Developed by students Ghaida Al-Fallah and Safiyah Al-Rahim under the supervision of Mashail Al-Khamsan, the platform uses electroencephalography signals to monitor students’ attention in real time and automatically adapts learning materials when concentration declines.

Other Saudi institutions also received international recognition. King Saud University won an Excellence Award in the Zoom presentation category and was named a finalist in the Embodied AI stream. The University of Jeddah and Baha University each received an Overall Performance Award for their projects.

Merit Awards went to Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University for its AI-powered virtual laboratory for plant tissue culture training, King Faisal University for its adaptive learning intelligence system, and Majmaah University for its project, “3MIN TO WIN.”

Makkah Colleges also won a Merit Award, while a team from Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University received an Excellence Award and advanced to the finals in another competition stream.

The results reflect Saudi Arabia’s growing investment in AI research and education under Vision 2030, with universities developing technologies that address real-world educational challenges while expanding international academic partnerships.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Education

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