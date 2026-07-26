You are here

  • Home
  • Art, heritage take center stage at Madinah Dates Season

Art, heritage take center stage at Madinah Dates Season

Art, heritage take center stage at Madinah Dates Season
1 / 4
Celebrating the date palm as a defining symbol of the city's heritage and identity, the event features an art exhibition of 36 works by 12 artists (SPA)
Art, heritage take center stage at Madinah Dates Season
2 / 4
Families can visit a dedicated children’s pavilion with interactive educational activities designed to introduce younger visitors to the date palm(SPA)
Art, heritage take center stage at Madinah Dates Season
3 / 4
Celebrating the date palm as a defining symbol of the city's heritage and identity, the event features an art exhibition of 36 works by 12 artists (SPA)
Art, heritage take center stage at Madinah Dates Season
4 / 4
Celebrating the date palm as a defining symbol of the city's heritage and identity, the event features an art exhibition of 36 works by 12 artists (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nh3y7

Updated 26 July 2026 16:24
SPA
Follow

Art, heritage take center stage at Madinah Dates Season

Art, heritage take center stage at Madinah Dates Season
Updated 26 July 2026 16:24
SPA
Follow

MADINAH: A diverse program of cultural and interactive events that combine shopping with family-friendly experiences have ensured Madinah Dates Season continues to attract residents and visitors.

Celebrating the date palm as a defining symbol of the city's heritage and identity, the event features an art exhibition of 36 works by 12 artists, with each inspired by seven themes related to the date palm’s life cycle.

It traces the tree’s journey from early growth to its place in daily life, highlighting its historical, cultural, social and economic significance. The artworks also highlight its cultural value, as well as the customs and traditions associated with the tree that have helped shape Madinah’s cultural identity.

The season includes That Nakhl Museum, which explores the history of the date palm in Madinah and its cultural and economic importance. Through interactive exhibits, visitors can discover how the date palm and its fruit have shaped the region’s identity over generations.

Families can visit a dedicated children’s pavilion with interactive educational activities designed to introduce younger visitors to the date palm while strengthening their connection to Madinah’s agricultural and cultural heritage.

The events are part of the season’s broader efforts to highlight the cultural and economic value of the date palm, emphasizing Madinah’s long-standing heritage in the date sector and reinforcing the season’s position as a cultural and tourism destination.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia heritage art Dates

Latest updates

Art, heritage take center stage at Madinah Dates Season

Art, heritage take center stage at Madinah Dates Season

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,766 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,766 

Saudi universities earn global AI education awards

Saudi universities earn global AI education awards

Oman, Philippines to expand partnerships in food security, blue economy

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, right, and Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro meet.

Al-Hilal join list of 20 biggest-spending clubs in summer transfer window after addition of Summerville

Dutch international winger Crysencio Summerville. (@Alhilal_EN)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.