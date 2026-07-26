Art, heritage take center stage at Madinah Dates Season

MADINAH: A diverse program of cultural and interactive events that combine shopping with family-friendly experiences have ensured Madinah Dates Season continues to attract residents and visitors.

Celebrating the date palm as a defining symbol of the city's heritage and identity, the event features an art exhibition of 36 works by 12 artists, with each inspired by seven themes related to the date palm’s life cycle.

It traces the tree’s journey from early growth to its place in daily life, highlighting its historical, cultural, social and economic significance. The artworks also highlight its cultural value, as well as the customs and traditions associated with the tree that have helped shape Madinah’s cultural identity.

The season includes That Nakhl Museum, which explores the history of the date palm in Madinah and its cultural and economic importance. Through interactive exhibits, visitors can discover how the date palm and its fruit have shaped the region’s identity over generations.

Families can visit a dedicated children’s pavilion with interactive educational activities designed to introduce younger visitors to the date palm while strengthening their connection to Madinah’s agricultural and cultural heritage.

The events are part of the season’s broader efforts to highlight the cultural and economic value of the date palm, emphasizing Madinah’s long-standing heritage in the date sector and reinforcing the season’s position as a cultural and tourism destination.