Saudi national center inspires young researchers with sustainable agriculture innovations

RIYADH: The National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture, known as Estidamah, welcomed 94 students from the Mawhiba Research Enrichment Program, giving them a firsthand look at the innovative technologies and research driving sustainable agriculture in Saudi Arabia.

The program is hosted by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, represented by Academy 32, in partnership with the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity.

The visit introduced participants to Estidamah’s role in agricultural innovation and highlighted the latest technologies and applied research in sustainable farming, food security and natural resource conservation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Estidamah supports the development and adoption of modern agricultural technologies suited to the Kingdom’s environmental conditions. Its research focuses on improving productivity, increasing resource efficiency and developing practical solutions for farmers and the wider agricultural sector.

Estidamah Director General Khalid Al-Rohily said the center was proud of the students’ promising research potential. He added the center welcomed young Saudi talent and was committed to making its research facilities and expertise available to support their academic development and innovative projects.

He said the initiative reflected the center’s efforts to transfer knowledge and technology, promote innovation, and develop a new generation of researchers capable of creating sustainable agricultural solutions for the Kingdom.

During the visit, the students toured research facilities and laboratories, where they learned about projects to improve agricultural productivity and advance sustainability. They also took part in interactive discussions with researchers and specialists on the use of modern technologies in water resource management and sustainable agricultural systems.

The King Abdulaziz foundation’s enrichment programs aim to identify and develop gifted students by providing research-based learning opportunities and access to scientific institutions, laboratories, and specialists.

The visit is part of Estidamah’s efforts to engage young Saudi talent, promote scientific knowledge, and inspire students to develop sustainable solutions that support food security and the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.