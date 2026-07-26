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KSrelief establishes new camp for displaced Gazans

KSrelief established a new camp in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to shelter displaced people. (SPA)
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KSrelief established a new camp in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to shelter displaced people. (SPA)
KSrelief established a new camp in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to shelter displaced people. (SPA)
2 / 3
KSrelief established a new camp in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to shelter displaced people. (SPA)
KSrelief established a new camp in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to shelter displaced people. (SPA)
3 / 3
KSrelief established a new camp in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to shelter displaced people. (SPA)
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Updated 26 July 2026 17:23
SPA
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KSrelief establishes new camp for displaced Gazans

KSrelief established a new camp in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to shelter displaced people. (SPA)
  • The camp provides safe and stable accommodation for people whose homes were destroyed during the war in the enclave
Updated 26 July 2026 17:23
SPA
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RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief established a new camp in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to shelter displaced people, particularly those with visual impairments and their families.

The camp provides safe and stable accommodation for people whose homes were destroyed during the war in the enclave.

Field teams from the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, KSrelief’s implementing partner in Gaza, prepared the camp and built shelter units designed to meet people’s needs and provide a safer, more stable environment.

As part of the project, teams distributed 14 tents and food baskets to the most vulnerable families, benefiting 84 people.

The camp was established in response to the exceptional conditions faced by blind people in displacement centers, where they encounter greater challenges in mobility and access to essential services.

KSrelief also continues distributing food baskets to displacement centers across southern Gaza as part of its efforts to strengthen food security and support families in need.

The assistance helps ease daily hardships while bringing moments of joy to children amid the humanitarian crisis.

The food baskets provide families with essential supplies to help meet their basic needs. The scheme is part of KSrelief’s efforts to assist the Palestinian people and strengthen food security across Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

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