Islamic Ministry organizes Balkans’ Holy Qur’an contest

RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, represented by the religious attache at the Saudi Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina, has inaugurated the preliminary rounds of the Fourth International Holy Qur’an Competition for the Balkan Countries in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

The ministry is organizing this year’s competition in cooperation with the Islamic Religious Community of North Macedonia, with 200 contestants from 29 countries competing in five categories.

The competition will continue over the coming days, with contestants competing under judging criteria set by specialized panels. It features a distinguished group of Qur’an memorizers from the Balkan states and participating European countries.

The competition reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving the Holy Qur’an, strengthening cooperation with Islamic institutions, promoting the values of moderation and tolerance, and encouraging younger generations to memorize, reflect on, and apply the Qur’an’s teachings.