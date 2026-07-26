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Where We Are Going Today: Burj Al-Hamam

Burj Al-Hamam is a Lebanese restaurant with two locations in Jeddah. (Supplied)
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Burj Al-Hamam is a Lebanese restaurant with two locations in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Burj Al-Hamam is a Lebanese restaurant with two locations in Jeddah. (Supplied)
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Burj Al-Hamam is a Lebanese restaurant with two locations in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Burj Al-Hamam is a Lebanese restaurant with two locations in Jeddah. (Supplied)
3 / 4
Burj Al-Hamam is a Lebanese restaurant with two locations in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Burj Al-Hamam is a Lebanese restaurant with two locations in Jeddah. (Supplied)
4 / 4
Burj Al-Hamam is a Lebanese restaurant with two locations in Jeddah. (Supplied)
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Updated 26 July 2026 18:28
Afshan Aziz
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Where We Are Going Today: Burj Al-Hamam

Burj Al-Hamam is a Lebanese restaurant with two locations in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Updated 26 July 2026 18:28
Afshan Aziz
Follow

Burj Al-Hamam is a Lebanese restaurant with two locations in Jeddah.

The restaurant specializes in Levantine cuisine and offers a fine dining setting with calm interiors designed for a relaxed dining experience across all its locations.

The menu offers a wide selection of starters that follows the familiar structure found in many Lebanese restaurants. What sets it apart is the presentation and preparation of the dishes.

The spinach walnut moutabbal, chicken liver prepared with lemon juice or pomegranate molasses, and shrimp provencal with coriander and garlic showcase different flavors.

Do not miss the eggplant mousaka, which combines eggplant, chickpeas, tomatoes and olive oil, staying close to its traditional preparation.

From the salad selection, try the quinoa mango salad and Burj Al-Hamam tabbouleh, which adds walnuts and dried cranberries to the classic recipe.

These are light options to begin with, bringing a healthy balance along with different textures and flavors.

From the hot items, the savory section offers favorites like sambousa, sfiha baalbakieh and kibbeh. The grill items are among the well-known choices, offering a selection of grilled dishes prepared with a focus on tenderness and flavor.

The mixed grill is a good option for those who want to try different varieties in one plate, combining beef cubes, chicken shish tawouk, kebabs and lamb chops. It works especially well for sharing, allowing everyone at the table to try different selections.

Some of the more unique dishes include the cherry kebab — dough-wrapped meat served with cherry sauce — and the kebab with orange and tahini sauce, which adds a different flavor combination to the traditional dish.

Remember to try these dishes for their tangy flavors that add a burst of taste with every bite. The shawarma options bring a modern presentation to a familiar favorite by transforming traditional beef or chicken shawarma into tacos.

For mains, dishes like fish siyadieh with spiced hamour and rice, along with kibbeh and shish barak, complete the Lebanese dining experience.

Overall, Burj Al-Hamam adds creative touches to selected dishes, making it a worthwhile visit for those looking to experience Lebanese cuisine with a different approach.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

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