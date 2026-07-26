Saudi Arabia restructures debt with $4.59bn sukuk as investor demand surges

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has restructured its government debt maturity profile through one of its largest active debt management operations this year, combining an early buyback of SR17.1 billion ($4.54 billion) in outstanding debt with a new SR17.2 billion sukuk issuance aimed at extending maturities through 2041.

The transaction, completed last week, involved the repurchase of selected Ministry of Finance debt securities alongside the sale of five sukuk tranches with maturities stretching to 2041.

According to sources cited by Al-Eqtisadiah, investor demand was the leading factor behind the decision to split the issuance into five tranches. Authorities also assessed the Kingdom’s current and future financing requirements, prevailing debt market conditions, and the composition of the government’s debt portfolio to balance borrowing costs with risk management objectives.

The sources stressed that the operation does not increase Saudi Arabia’s overall debt burden but redistributes repayment obligations over a longer period.

Saudi Arabia issued SR133 billion in debt across domestic and international markets in 2025, including SR58 billion locally and SR75 billion globally, underscoring its strategy of diversifying funding sources while strengthening public debt management.

Active debt management

Early debt repurchases allow governments to buy back securities before maturity and replace them with longer-dated instruments, improving the maturity profile without increasing total outstanding debt.

Sources told Al-Eqtisadiah that executing the buyback alongside the new sukuk sale reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued use of active debt portfolio management, with the focus on restructuring maturities and managing refinancing risks rather than raising additional borrowing.

By combining the two transactions, the Kingdom can spread repayments over a longer horizon, giving it greater flexibility in future financing plans while supporting long-term fiscal sustainability.

Extending maturities

The refinancing replaces sukuk maturing between 2026 and 2030 with securities extending to 2041, reducing the volume of debt that must be refinanced over a short period.

According to the sources, the objective is to optimize the debt profile rather than expand borrowing, enabling Saudi Arabia to access debt markets when conditions are most favorable.

One of the operation’s key outcomes is an increase in the average maturity of the government’s debt portfolio, a widely used measure of sovereign debt management efficiency.

A longer maturity profile helps reduce refinancing risks and strengthens the government's resilience to shifts in global debt markets and interest rates.

Investor confidence

Sources said the success of the strategy will be measured by a more balanced maturity schedule, a longer average debt tenor, lower refinancing risks, and a sustainable balance between financing costs and risk exposure.

They added that investors’ willingness to exchange short- and medium-term securities for sukuk maturing in 2041 highlights continued confidence in Saudi sovereign debt and strong demand for the Kingdom’s government issuances, reinforcing its ability to execute its long-term financing strategy effectively.