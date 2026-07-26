Madinah governor launches Al-Rais mangrove afforestation project

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Salman bin Sultan on Saturday sponsored an event marking the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, organized by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification at the Madinah Chamber headquarters.

During the event, he launched the Al-Rais Mangrove Afforestation Project, under which the center will plant 1 million mangrove seedlings along the region’s coastline as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Salman also toured an accompanying exhibition featuring government entities and initiatives focused on mangrove development, coastal ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability.