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Madinah governor launches Al-Rais mangrove afforestation project

Prince Salman bin Sultan, governor of Madinah, attends an event marking the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. (SPA)
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Prince Salman bin Sultan, governor of Madinah, attends an event marking the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. (SPA)
Madinah governor launches Al-Rais mangrove afforestation project
2 / 2
Prince Salman bin Sultan, governor of Madinah, attends an event marking the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. (SPA)
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Updated 26 July 2026 22:25
Arab News
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Madinah governor launches Al-Rais mangrove afforestation project

Madinah governor launches Al-Rais mangrove afforestation project
  • Prince Salman also toured an accompanying exhibition featuring government entities and initiatives focused on mangrove development, coastal ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability
Updated 26 July 2026 22:25
Arab News
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MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Salman bin Sultan on Saturday sponsored an event marking the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, organized by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification at the Madinah Chamber headquarters.

During the event, he launched the Al-Rais Mangrove Afforestation Project, under which the center will plant 1 million mangrove seedlings along the region’s coastline as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Prince Salman also toured an accompanying exhibition featuring government entities and initiatives focused on mangrove development, coastal ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability.

 

Topics: Al-Rais mangrove afforestation project Madinah Saudi Arabia

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