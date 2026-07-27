Masood leads Pakistan to 199-3 against West Indies

Shan Masood anchored a strong reply by Pakistan with the visitors reaching 199 for three in reply to the West Indies first innings total of 311 at the close of the second day of the first Test at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday.

Masood’s unbeaten 88 and 63 from opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq ensured the day belonged almost completely to the visitors after the home side slipped from their overnight position of 194 for three, Mohammad Ali taking four wickets as the Pakistani seamers made up for an indifferent effort on the opening day.

Removed as captain in the aftermath of a 2-0 series loss in Bangladesh in May, Masood enjoyed early luck and then survived a late scare. In between though, the 36-year-old batted attractively, his innings so far occupying 137 deliveries during which he stroked 11 fours.

His 155-run second-wicket partnership with Imam-ul-Haq following the early loss of Azan Awais to Kemar Roach came at almost a run-a-ball through a scorching afternoon when the West Indies bowlers failed to establish any consistency in line and length, paying a heavy price as the two left-handers made merry in the blistering sunshine.

Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales redressed the balance somewhat in the final session with the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, the veteran right-hander re-appointed as captain for this brief series and falling just before bad light took the players off the field for the last time.

“My main focus was to leave the ball well and I was just waiting for them (the bowlers) to come in my zone to score runs, and luckily enough it turned out to be my day,” said Imam-ul-Haq in reflecting on his contribution, which included seven fours off 102 deliveries.

As if to reinforce that perspective on the importance of the first session of the day, West Indies’ quest for a first innings total in excess of 400 was immediately undermined at the start of play when Kavem Hodge fell to Khurram Shazad for 84, adding just one to his overnight score and closing off a 91-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shai Hope.

Hope was badly missed by Awais at slip when on 51 but Pakistan picked up three more wickets in the morning session.

Mohammad Ali, the unfortunate bowler when Hope edged to first slip, roared with relief when he removed Justin Greaves, Salman Ali Agha taking one of his four catches in the innings.

West Indies captain Roston Chase and Roach also fell cheaply and it was Mohammad Ali who claimed the last three victims shortly after lunch as the West Indies lost their last five wickets for 54 runs.

Joseph, who belted three fours and six in 23 off 13 balls, gloved an attempted hook to Agha before Hope was trapped LBW for 92, eight short of a sixth Test century. He had spent more than five hours at the crease in a watchful effort that featured a lone six and six fours.

Mohammad Ali then bowled Seales comprehensively to finish with four for 50 and went a long way to ease the frustration of the opening day.

Shortly after though it was Seales’ turn to be left exasperated as Masood was missed in the slip cordon and then later in the day was fortunate to escape a leg-before verdict with the assistance of the television technology and the on-field umpire’s original not out verdict.

Seales was therefore more relieved than jubilant when he had Babar caught behind, Agha surviving the remaining minutes with his captain to carry the fight into day three.