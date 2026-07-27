Beauty entrepreneur Laney Crowell joins forces with Karen Wazen’s eyewear brand

DUBAI: Clean beauty entrepreneur Laney Crowell and Dubai-based Lebanese influencer and businesswoman Karen Wazen have joined forces on a new limited-edition collaboration, bringing together their respective brands, Saie and Karen Wazen Collection.

The partnership pairs Saie, the New York-founded clean makeup label launched by Crowell in 2019, with Karen Wazen Collection, the accessories brand founded by Wazen that has become known internationally for its sunglasses and contemporary designs.

The collaboration’s hero product is an exclusive cat-eye sunglasses frame crafted from black acetate with subtle gold co-branding and 100 percent UV protection.

The sunglasses are accompanied by a curated selection of Saie beauty products chosen by Wazen, including the brand’s Glossy Bounce Hydrating Lip Oil and Lip Liner 101. The products are housed inside Karen Wazen’s pillow pouch, updated with co-branding and dedicated compartments for beauty essentials.

“This collaboration was inspired by the shared DNA between the Karen Wazen girl and the Saie girl; effortless, confident and naturally elevated,” Wazen said in a released statement.

Crowell said the partnership felt like a natural extension of both brands’ philosophies.

“Karen approaches style in the same way we think about beauty at Saie. It’s about enhancing what’s already there, not overpowering it,” she said.

Saie has become one of the fastest-growing names in the clean beauty sector, earning a following for its high-performance formulas made with a focus on cleaner ingredients and sustainability. Karen Wazen Collection, meanwhile, has expanded from its bestselling eyewear into a broader lifestyle accessories label, with Wazen establishing herself as one of the Middle East’s most influential fashion entrepreneurs.

A number of part-Arab influencers and models have unveiled collaborations in the past, with Shanina Shaik adding to the fray this summer.

The part-Saudi model teamed up with Canadian activewear label 437 for a new capsule collection released in June.

The collaboration marked Shaik’s first collection with the Toronto-based brand and features sleek separates in a palette of black, cream, heather gray and scarlet. The line includes sports bras, leggings, tanks, shorts and off-duty pieces designed to transition from the gym to everyday wear. Shaik said on social media that the project was about more than creating activewear, describing it as an opportunity to bring “a vision to life.”

Previously, Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi launched a collection with Wolford that featured a 17-piece capsule collection that boasted leggings, bodysuits and dresses.