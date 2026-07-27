Saudi Arabia issues over 34k building permits in H1 

RIYADH: The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing issued more than 34,000 building permits across the Kingdom’s regions from January through the end of June 2026, as part of its efforts to regulate construction activities, streamline procedures, and keep pace with urban development in cities and governorates.

The ministry said residential building permits accounted for the largest share of the total, exceeding 28,000 permits. More than 5,000 commercial building permits were issued, alongside over 1,000 permits for government buildings, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It added that the development of the municipal licensing system and the expansion of digital solutions available through the Balady platform have contributed to simplifying permit-issuance procedures, accelerating the processing of applications, improving the beneficiary journey, and enhancing coordination among relevant entities.

The ministry said the volume of permits issued reflected the diversity of urban projects across the residential, commercial, and government sectors, keeping pace with urban expansion across the Kingdom’s regions. It added that the permits support investment and urban development.

The ministry said it would continue working with municipal secretariats and municipalities to streamline licensing procedures, develop related digital solutions, and enhance operational efficiency, supporting the quality of municipal services, improving the urban landscape, and contributing to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The announcement follows the ministry’s efforts to develop the municipal licensing system. It recently announced the issuance and renewal of more than 274,000 commercial licenses during the first half of 2026, including more than 97,000 new commercial licenses and the renewal of over 177,000 licenses.

The ministry also carried out more than 91,000 modifications to commercial licenses, over 43,000 transactions to add commercial activities, and about 39,000 license ownership transfers as part of efforts to strengthen the investment environment and expand the scope of digital services offered through the Balady platform.

The building-permit drive is expected to advance Vision 2030 by helping expand housing supply, improve services in Saudi cities, and digitize government procedures.

Faster, more coordinated licensing is expected to facilitate residential, commercial, and public projects, supporting urban development and investment. These outcomes align with the objectives of Vision 2030’s Housing Program and National Transformation Program.