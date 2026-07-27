DMCC, Hong Kong Tinkam Capital explore energy equipment manufacturing park 

RIYADH: A power and energy equipment manufacturing park is set to be developed in Dubai after a memorandum of understand was signed with Hong Kong Tinkam Capital.

The partnership with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre aims to attract upstream and downstream Chinese companies across the industry’s value chain, including businesses involved in advanced manufacturing, green technology and energy, according to a statement.

China remains the UAE’s largest trading partner, with trade between the countries reaching about $90 billion in 2024 and totaling nearly $50 billion in the first half of 2025, up 15.6 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

Under the agreement, DMCC and Hong Kong Tinkam Capital will identify investment opportunities, engage prospective companies, exchange expertise and support projects connected with Dubai’s industrial and energy sectors.

“China remains one of DMCC’s most important strategic markets, with more than 1,000 Chinese companies now operating from our district and registrations growing at double-digit rates over the past five years,” said Ahmad Hamza, chief free zone affairs officer at DMCC.

The organizations also plan to connect Chinese enterprises with DMCC’s business network and help companies seeking to establish or expand operations in the UAE.

“We welcome this partnership with Hong Kong Tinkam Capital that reflects our shared ambition to deepen commercial ties between the UAE and China while creating new opportunities across advanced manufacturing and energy infrastructure,” Hamza added.

The statement did not disclose an investment value, construction timetable or targeted production capacity for the proposed park.

Expanding trade ties

Ye Xiongchang, chairman of HKTC, said the agreement would support Chinese companies seeking to enter or expand in the UAE while connecting industry, investment and expertise.

“Together with DMCC, we will explore opportunities to develop a world-class power and energy equipment manufacturing ecosystem in Dubai while supporting Chinese enterprises looking to establish and grow their presence in the UAE,” Ye said.

The signing took place during a delegation visit led by Guo Hongwei, executive deputy director of the management committee of the New Quality Productive Forces Development Fund under the China Economic Reform Research Foundation.

The delegation also included Ye and senior representatives from China’s advanced manufacturing, green technology, power and energy sectors. The visit was facilitated by Wu Yufan, also known as Elvis Wu, president of Longdy Group’s Greater China region.

DMCC said its Chinese member companies operate across energy, technology, construction, financial services, precious metals and precious stones.