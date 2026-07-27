AlUla revives ancient stargazing traditions through cultural tourism

ALULA: Under AlUla’s skies, generations-old stories about the stars are being transformed into cultural tourism experiences showcasing the region’s astronomical heritage.

The experiences reveal how ancient communities relied on celestial patterns for navigation and tracking the seasons long before the advent of modern tools and calendars.

With clear skies, low light pollution, and mild summer evenings, AlUla offers ideal stargazing experiences that blend nature, culture, and history.

Astronomy instructor Rasha Al-Juhani introduces visitors from around the world to traditional knowledge of the stars, explaining how they guided travel and agriculture and were preserved through oral tradition.

She said reviving this knowledge helps preserve AlUla’s intangible cultural heritage and gives visitors a deeper appreciation of the region’s history and identity.

Meanwhile, Elephant Rock continues to attract residents and visitors during the summer as one of AlUla’s most iconic natural landmarks, renowned for its striking rock formations and distinctive desert landscape.

The destination offers a comprehensive visitor experience with outdoor seating, cafes, food outlets, and dedicated walking trails winding through dramatic sandstone formations sculpted by natural erosion over thousands of years into the shape of a giant elephant.

As the sun sets, the rock formation takes on changing hues under the evening light, while the expansive open spaces provide a tranquil setting for visitors to enjoy clear desert skies and stargazing.

Elephant Rock exemplifies AlUla’s integrated tourism offerings, providing a year-round destination that combines relaxation, outdoor recreation, and one of the Kingdom’s most remarkable natural attractions.