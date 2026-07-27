Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Public Library restores more than 10,800 rare historical items

RIYADH: The Restoration Center at the King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh has reached a milestone after restoring and treating 10,861 items from the library’s collections, including historical photographs, documents, maps, rare books, manuscripts, newspapers, and periodicals.

The work was carried out using the latest scientific and professional methods for restoration, treatment, disinfection, and preventive conservation, helping preserve the collections, extend their lifespan, and ensure their sustainability for future generations.

The center restored a collection of rare photographs documenting the Two Holy Mosques and the historical and urban development of their surroundings, as well as photographs of Arabian horses and stables belonging to several Saudi kings and princes.

These photographs hold significant historical and national value, capturing important aspects of the Kingdom’s history and heritage.

The center also restored a collection of photographs of Taif, documenting its landmarks, buildings, and aspects of its social and urban life across different periods. This helps preserve the city’s visual memory and make it accessible to researchers and other interested audiences.

It also completed the treatment and restoration of thousands of rare historical maps, including a map of the Arabian Peninsula dated 1771 from an edition published in 1789 using copper engraving.

The center places particular importance on disinfection, considering it an essential stage before treatment and restoration procedures begin.

Disinfection is carried out according to carefully designed procedures tailored to the nature and condition of each item, ensuring the safety of workers and protecting collections from deterioration without harming their original components.

As part of its educational and training role, the center has begun organizing specialized workshops and courses on restoration, treatment, disinfection, preventive conservation, and the preservation of cultural collections.