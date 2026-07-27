Spain ‘cares about you’: Sanchez thanks Palestinian girl for painting mural of him in Gaza

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday shared a video on social media thanking a Palestinian girl and local artists for painting a mural of him in Gaza, reaffirming Spain’s support for the Palestinian people.

In the video, Sanchez responded to a message from a Palestinian girl named Layan, who unveiled the portrait of the Spanish premier that she and other artists painted amid the destruction in Gaza.

He thanked the artists for the “beautiful gesture” and expressed gratitude to the Palestinian people for showing “such affection toward Spain.”

“In the midst of so much pain, you found a moment to send us your kindness. So, to Layan, to all the boys and girls of Gaza, and to your families, I want to say something very simple: the whole of Spanish society hears you, sees you, cares about you, and does not forget you,” Sanchez said.

He also expressed hope that “the children of Gaza can return to painting without fear in their schools and live a future of peace.”