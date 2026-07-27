You are here

  • Home
  • Heritage Commission documents 180 historic landmarks in Riyadh’s urban landscape

Heritage Commission documents 180 historic landmarks in Riyadh’s urban landscape

Heritage Commission documents 180 historic landmarks in Riyadh’s urban landscape
The project documented the sites, added them to the National Urban Heritage Register, and installed QR-coded signboards highlighting their heritage value. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v5ugp

Updated 27 July 2026 16:33
SPA
Follow

Heritage Commission documents 180 historic landmarks in Riyadh’s urban landscape

Heritage Commission documents 180 historic landmarks in Riyadh’s urban landscape
  • Registered landmarks represent key milestones in Riyadh’s 20th century architectural history
Updated 27 July 2026 16:33
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: The Heritage Commission, in cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and Riyadh municipality, has completed the registration and coding of 180 modern urban heritage landmarks in Riyadh.

The registered landmarks represent key milestones in Riyadh’s 20th century architectural history, documenting the city’s urban transformation and reflecting the evolution of construction methods and urban planning.

The project involved documenting the sites, registering them in the National Urban Heritage Register, and installing standardized signboards with QR codes to highlight their heritage value and strengthen their presence in the urban landscape.

The project supports Saudi Vision 2030 goals to preserve national heritage and promote it as a cultural and developmental asset.

It also contributes to a national register documenting the historical and cultural significance of urban heritage sites across the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission (SHC)

Related

Saudi Heritage Commission uncovers more than 1,700 finds at historic Miqat Al-Juhfah
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Heritage Commission uncovers more than 1,700 finds at historic Miqat Al-Juhfah

Heritage Commission penalizes 11 for unlicensed trade in portable antiquities
Saudi Arabia

Heritage Commission penalizes 11 for unlicensed trade in portable antiquities

Latest updates

West Bank woman delivers stillborn baby after checkpoint delay: medics

Palestinian ambulance drives past Israeli security forces during the second day of a military operation, in Kafr Aqab.

Spain ‘cares about you’: Sanchez thanks Palestinian girl for painting mural of him in Gaza

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday shared a video on social media thanking Palestinian girl Layan. (Screenshot)

Red Sea Film Foundation-backed films to screen at Amman International Film Festival

Red Sea Film Foundation-backed films to screen at Amman International Film Festival

Israeli drone strike wounds 3 Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast

Israeli drone strike wounds 3 Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast

Netanyahu says Iran is top agenda in meeting with Trump

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.