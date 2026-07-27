Heritage Commission documents 180 historic landmarks in Riyadh’s urban landscape

RIYADH: The Heritage Commission, in cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and Riyadh municipality, has completed the registration and coding of 180 modern urban heritage landmarks in Riyadh.

The registered landmarks represent key milestones in Riyadh’s 20th century architectural history, documenting the city’s urban transformation and reflecting the evolution of construction methods and urban planning.

The project involved documenting the sites, registering them in the National Urban Heritage Register, and installing standardized signboards with QR codes to highlight their heritage value and strengthen their presence in the urban landscape.

The project supports Saudi Vision 2030 goals to preserve national heritage and promote it as a cultural and developmental asset.

It also contributes to a national register documenting the historical and cultural significance of urban heritage sites across the Kingdom.